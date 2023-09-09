Ex-PM Imran Khan moves to Pak SC against amendments

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the changes made to the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act.

Khan, the 70-year-old chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the party vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, are charged with the violation of the Official Secrets Act in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable from Pakistan’s embassy in Washington.

The petition filed by Khan through his counsel Shohaib Shaheen contends that the amendments made in the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act are in violation of the constitutional provisions of human rights.

It draws the apex court’s attention to amendments introduced in the Official Secrets Act, which empower ‘secret agencies to raid and detain any citizen or enter and search any person in any place without obtaining a search warrant from any court of law,’ terming them “unethical” and in violation of the Constitution.

The petition contends that the amendments are in violation of various articles of the Constitution, which guarantee civil liberties, including the right to liberty, dignity, free speech, fair trial and due process under the law, among other fundamental rights.

The petition also asserted that the president did not sign the Army Amendment Act and Official Secrets Act, which it said were in violation of several articles of the Constitution.

The petition has not been fixed for hearing yet.

The Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secrets Act 1923 were amended last month after passing through the lower and upper houses and reportedly the President’s Office.

Among other clauses, the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 renders a person guilty of an offence if they intentionally create a problem of public order or act against the state. They will also be liable to punitive action if they attack or damage a “prohibited place” with the aim to “directly or indirectly benefit the enemy”.