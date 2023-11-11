Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s wife may be arrested in a corruption case: Report

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, may find herself in serious trouble in the near future, including being jailed in an alleged corruption case, a media report said on Saturday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is cross-checking certain pieces of “evidence” pertaining to some financial transactions that Bushra Bibi allegedly received, a newspaper reported.

The anti-graft watchdog received some fresh evidence, which, if confirmed, will change Bibi’s status from a “witness” to “accused”, sources were quoted as saying by the newspaper.They added that apart from becoming an accused of the NAB, Bibi, 49, may be arrested as well.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman was arrested in August this year after a case was filed against him for

disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by

the country’s embassy in Washington in March last

year. Meanwhile, the NAB has also accelerated its probe towards the conclusion of Khan’s alleged corruption cases - Toshakhana and the UK’s NCA (National Crime Agency) GBP 190 million, also

known as the Al-Qadir

Trust case.According to the sources, the NAB may soon conclude these probes and decide about the filing of

The accountability bureau has also summoned Bibi and her close aide, Farah Shahzadi, on November 13 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, a newspaper reported.

On Thursday, news about the alleged corruption by Shahzadi was reported by different TV channels, quoting government sources. It was claimed that Shahzadi’s declared and non-declared assets had grown by a staggering Rs 4,520 million from 2017 to 2020.

“The government sources released a public report on Thursday, alleging Farah Gogi (Shahzadi) did massive corruption during the PTI government,” it was reported.