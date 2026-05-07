EU auditors highlight fraud with billions of COVID fund

Brussels: European auditors said Wednesday that they’re unable to clearly trace the way that billions of euros are being spent out of a massive fund helping European Union countries rebuild their economies from damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) was a system of grants and loans set up in 2020 as authorities in the 27 member countries shut borders, imposed lockdowns and scrambled for vaccines to try to stop the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus.

At the time, the world’s biggest trading bloc was in its deepest-ever recession.

By January this year, funding had reached an estimated 577 billion euros (USD 679 billion). But in a new report, the European Court of Auditors said that it’s difficult to trace how countries allocated part of the money. Thousands of recipients of the funds, including many businesses or big consortiums, are not identified.

“Without this information, we cannot assess whether funds are fairly distributed, whether risks of concentration exist, whether EU money delivers value for citizens,” said Ivana Maletic, the court member who led the audit. “Transparency is not a technical issue. It is a core condition for trust and accountability,” she told reporters. The European Commission raised the money by borrowing on capital markets and disbursed it for projects that strengthen economies by making them more sustainable, environmentally friendly and digital. The grants and loans were issued only when certain conditions were met by the recipients. It was a break with the past procedure, under which funds were usually disbursed based on how much a project would cost.