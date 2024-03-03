Death toll rises to 10 from Russian drone strike on Ukrainian port city

The death toll rose to 10 on Sunday from a Russian drone strike that destroyed an apartment block in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa the previous day when a local official reported that the body of a third child was pulled from the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defences in the wake of the deadly attack.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that rescue workers on Sunday morning retrieved the remains of a woman and her baby, who appeared “not even a year old”.