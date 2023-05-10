Death toll increases as warring sides continue talks

Cairo: The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians, the UN health agency said on Tuesday. The new figures come as representatives of the warring parties are holding talks in Saudi Arabia.

More than 5,100 people were also wounded in connection with the fighting, World Health Organisation spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters.

On Monday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks only civilian casualties, said that the fatalities had reached 487.

The conflict started on April 15, after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or

RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed

Hamdan Dagalo.