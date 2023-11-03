‘Canada to welcome over 485K permanent resident in 2024’

OTTAWA: Canada will welcome 485,000 permanent residents next year and 500,000 in 2025 as the country faces an ageing population and labour shortages in key sectors and is seeking to spur growth with the help of qualified professionals from countries like India.

“Immigration drives Canada’s economy and fuels its future growth,” Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller said on Wednesday.

Marc Miller tabled the 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan which is tailored to support economic growth while balancing with the pressures in areas like housing, healthcare and infrastructure.