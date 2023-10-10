Canada, Netherlands accuse Damascus of widespread torture

The Hague: Syria boycotted a hearing at the United Nations’ top court on Tuesday where the Netherlands and Canada accused Damascus of a years-long campaign of “institutionalized” torture against its own people.

The hearing was focused on a preliminary Dutch and Canadian request for the court to impose orders known as provisional measures on Syria to halt torture

immediately to protect potential victims while their case accusing Damascus of breaching the torture convention proceeds through the International Court of Justice.

“The persistent and recurring practice of torture in Syria only serves to underscore the pressing need for the court to indicate provisional measures to manifest threats to life and bodily and psychological integrity,” Lefeber said.

Syria’s conflict started with peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011 but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters. The tide turned in Assad’s favor against rebel groups in 2015 as well as Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Canadian government lawyer Teresa Crockett underscored the request’s urgency, saying that “Syria has systematically committed torture and subjected its population to other ill treatment on a massive scale.