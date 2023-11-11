Cambodia deports 25 Japanese suspected of operating online scams

PHNOM PENH: Twenty-five Japanese nationals suspected of involvement in a cyberscam operation based in Cambodia were deported to Japan on Wednesday, said Gen. Khieu Sopheak, a spokesperson for Cambodia’s Interior Ministry.

The Japanese government arranged a charter flight to transport the suspects, who were detained in September after Cambodian police received a tip-off from their Japanese counterparts, he told The Associated Press.

The 25 were arrested in the capital, Phnom Penh, according to Gen. Keo Vanthan, a spokesperson for the immigration police.

Khieu Sopheak thanked the Japanese government “for their support and good cooperation with the Cambodian government in order to arrest these people.”

Cybercrime scams have become a major issue in Asia.

In August, the U.N.’s human rights office said that criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in a report cited “credible sources” saying that at least 120,000 people in strife-torn Myanmar and roughly 100,000 in Cambodia “may be affected.” The report sheds new light on cybercrime scams that have become a major issue

in Asia.

In April, 19 Japanese nationals suspected of participating in phone and online scams were similarly deported from Cambodia to their homeland. They had been arrested in the southern city of Sihanoukville, which is notorious for cybercrime scams.

Cambodia grappled with a significant rise in scams last year, creating a troubling scenario as individuals from various Asian nations and beyond were enticed into employment opportunities in the country.

However, the promises of these jobs quickly turned into a nightmarish reality, trapping workers in a virtual form of slavery and coercing them into participating in scams targeting individuals over the internet.These scam networks, often linked to transnational organized crime, strategically establish themselves in countries with weak law enforcement, taking advantage of the vulnerabilities in these

regions.

They allure educated young workers with the prospect of high earnings, only to subject them to isolation and threats of violence unless they comply with the illicit activities.

The primary tactic involves manipulating workers into deceiving individuals through phone interactions, compelling them to transfer payments into overseas bank

accounts.

The exploitative cycle not only harms victims but underscores the urgent need for international collaboration to address root causes, dismantle criminal networks, and fortify global law enforcement. Protecting vulnerable workers, enhancing cross-border cooperation, and implementing robust measures

against transnational organised crime are imperative to curb such scams and safeguard individuals from falling prey to elaborate schemes.

International unity is crucial in breaking this cycle, fostering a safer environment for all and disrupting the operations of these criminal entities.

A concerted effort is essential to create a resilient defence against the prevalence of such fraudulent activities on a

global scale.