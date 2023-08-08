Bangladesh Nationalist Party is in crisis again

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh found Tarique Rahman and his wife Zobaida Rahman guilty of amassing undisclosed income and concealing property information has brought the spotlight back on the debilitating leadership crisis that plagued the hardline opposition alliance since the current acting chief took the helm of the party from London.



Outraged at the verdict while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed supporters went on a rampage on the court premises, a look at the testimonies of FBI official and a series of cables sent by former US diplomats over “money laundering” and “egregious and flagrant corruption” as evidenced in separate verdicts centering a raft of graft cases against Tarique send a blow to the portrayal of ‘innocent party chief” vociferously peddled by BNP leader in the run up to the verdict.

With his latest conviction, Zobaida has been sentenced for the first time while Tarique has been sentenced for the fifth time, a manifestation of BNP current acting chief’s indulgence into a world of crime and corruption mostly during the last tenure when her mother, in league with radical Jamaat-e-Islami, was at the helm of the country between 2001 and 2006, says observers. Of the five sentences, Tarique has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the high profile August 21 grenade attack case.