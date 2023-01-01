'Atmospheric river' dumps rain, snow across California

Sacramento: A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.

In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.

The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.

A Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map showed more than 153,000 customers were affected by power outages on Saturday. "SMUD crews are responding to outages across the region during this powerful winter storm," the utility said in a Twitter message, adding that it was preparing additional resources while working to restore power.

"Too many road closures to count at this point," the weather agency in Sacramento said in an afternoon tweet. Sacramento County urged residents in the unincorporated community of Wilton to evacuate, warning that flooded roadways could "cut off access to leave the area."

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco on Saturday topped 5 inches (12.7 centimetres) at midafternoon, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge.

With rain continuing to fall, it could threaten the nearly three-decade-old record. The California Highway Patrol said a section of US 101 one of the state's main traffic arteries was closed indefinitely south of San Francisco because of flooding. Videos on Twitter showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets, and a staircase in Oakland turned into a veritable waterfall by heavy rains.

Weather service meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said the storm could drop over an inch of rain in the Sacramento area before moving south.

One ski resort south of Lake Tahoe closed chair lifts because of flooding and operational problems and posted a photo on Twitter showing one lift tower and its empty chairs surrounded by water.