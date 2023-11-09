50,000 people living in camp with 4 toilets, 4 hours of water supply: American nurse

A nurse activity manager for Doctors Without Borders, Emily Callahan, who returned to the US last week after working in Gaza, told CNN on Monday that some of her colleagues opted to stay in the region despite being aware of the potential risks to their lives.

Palestinian doctors and nurses who have stayed behind in Gaza Strip are heroes who know they are going to die but have chosen to stay anyway, she said.

During her CNN interview, Callahan described the challenging conditions faced by thousands of Palestinians living in unsanitary circumstances and dealing with attacks from Israel as the country engages in a conflict with Hamas.

Callahan said a camp with over 50,000 people has four toilets that get water supply for four hours in a day. “And they have these fresh open burns and wounds and partial amputations walking around in these conditions. Parents are bringing their children to us, saying, ‘Please can you help?’ And we have no supplies,” she said.

Over 70% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have already left their homes, but the number making their way south has quickened recently as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants inside Gaza City and the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire. There is no end in sight to the war triggered by Hamas’ deadly October 7 assault inside Israel. A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed to have been buried by strikes that in some cases have demolished entire city blocks.

The nurse said they had to leave one of the camps because “we were starting to be harassed”. “Desperate people who are losing loved ones right and left are angry. And they would point at me and scream ‘American’. They would yell things in Hebrew to see if we were Israeli. They accused our national staff of either being traitors or said, ‘you are pretending to be Arab’,” she said.

Callahan said their Palestinian colleague stayed with them the whole time. “We said to them that they don’t have to stay. They said, ‘you’re family too’ and ‘we’re not going anywhere’.” The nurse said they would have died within a week if the local staff did not protect them. “There’s bombs going off all around us because there’s no safe place in Gaza. They didn’t leave our side for a second,” she said.

At the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, she said, it was the national staff who spoke to officials, got them onto buses. “We’re watching these incredible men who have sacrificed everything for us, who have sacrificed time with their families, their own physical safety, their own water supply.

And we’re watching them fight to get us across the border, knowing that we were not bringing them with us,” she said.

Asked if she would go back to Gaza, Callahan replied, “In a heartbeat. My heart is in Gaza, it will stay in Gaza. The Palestinian people I worked with were some of the most incredible people I’ve met in my life.”

The nurse said that whenever she asked the national staff if they got out, the only answer was “this is our community, our family, these are our friends. If they’re going to kill us, we’re going to die saving as many people as we can”.

Callahan said there is an “idea being pushed right now that anyone that stayed behind is going to be considered some kind of a threat”. “I want to remind people that people who stayed behind are heroes. They know they’re going to die and they’re choosing to stay behind anyway,” she said.

Meanwhile, United Nations has said that 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access routine maternal health care, 180 women are giving birth there every day, and 5,500 babies have been born since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Dr. Natalia Kanem, head of the UN agency that promotes reproductive and sexual health, gave those figures at a UN press conference Tuesday where she issued an urgent appeal for fuel for hospitals and incubators, clean water and food for pregnant and lactating women, and for a humanitarian cease-fire.

Kanem said the UN has no figures on the number of new mothers or newborns who’ve died since the war began. But she said, “we have seen losses of life” of newborns in hospitals who need incubators and oxygen which require fuel, adding that being in a hospital is essential for Caesarean section deliveries.

While two truckloads of health and delivery kits and medication have arrived in Gaza, “it’s a drop in the bucket” compared to the needs, said Kanem, the executive director of the UN Population Fund.

Pregnant women need double the amount of fluid than non-pregnant women, “and if you’re a lactating mother, it’s triple” and “brackish water is not a solution,” she added.



