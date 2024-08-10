‘3 suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen’

Dubai: Three suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, including one that saw private security guards shoot and destroy a bomb-loaded drone boat, authorities said Friday.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the assaults, though they follow a monthslong

campaign by the rebels targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After a recent two-week pause, their attacks resumed following the assassination of Hamas

leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, amid concerns of a wider regional war. Iran backs the Houthis as part of what it calls a regional “Axis of Resistance.”

“The operations are ongoing — our operations toward occupied Palestine to target the Israeli enemy, our operations at sea, the

inevitable forthcoming response, as well as coordination with the axis in any joint operations,” warned the Houthi’s secretive leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, in a speech Thursday.

“The decision to respond is a collective decision, at the level of the entire axis and at the level of each front

individually.”