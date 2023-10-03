10 people dead after church roof collapsed during Sunday Mass

Ciudad Madero: The roof of a church collapsed in northern Mexico during Sunday Mass, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 60, authorities said as searchers probed in the wreckage throughout the night and into Monday morning looking for survivors and more victims.

Approximately 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in, officials said.

Searchers crawled under the roof slabs and officials brought in dogs to help search for possible survivors. The Tamaulipas state police sad about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse. The state security spokesman’s office said early Monday that 10 people had been confirmed dead from the collapse, which it described as likely being caused by a structural failure” The office said 23 of the 60 injured remain hospitalized, with two in serious condition. Tamaulipas state police said units of the National Guard, the state police and state civil defense office and the Red Cross were involved in the operation. The Mexican Council of Bishops issued a statement saying that “we join in prayer at the tragic loss of life and those injured.”

Bishop Jos Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico. The diocese later posted a list of people who had been injured, including a 4-month-old baby, three 5-year-olds and two 9-year-olds. The number of young victims police officers said 3 of the dead were children may have been due to the fact that baptisms were to take place at the church.