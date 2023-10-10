Israeli military launched attacks on several locations in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it launched attacks on more than 200 locations in the Gaza Strip overnight, including the Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City as well as Khan Younis city. The military said the locations hit included a weapons storage site inside a mosque as well as an apartment used by Hamas’s anti-tank guided missile forces.The Israeli military says it has regained “full control” of the Gaza fence that was breached by the Hamas gunmen who infiltrated into southern Israel on Saturday. The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has called for the opening of a “safe corridor to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid” into the territory’s hospitals, which are now overwhelmed with the dead and wounded. It said Israeli forces targeted four ambulances east of the city of Khan Younis overnight and that bombing of the city of Beit Hanoun has put its only hospital out of service.

