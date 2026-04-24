Wolvaardt does ton of good as SA bag T20I series against India

Johannesburg: India scored their highest-ever total against South Africa but still suffered a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of the home team with skipper Laura Wolvaardt leading the way with a splendid ton in the third women’s T20 International here.

South Africa thus took an unassailable 3-0 lead to clinch the five-match series here on Wednesday. Put in to bat, India made 192 for 4 -- their highest ever against South Africa -- with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma scoring 66 and 64 respectively. But, South Africa captain Wolvaardt slammed 115 off just 53 balls while her opening partner Sune Luus struck 64 not out off 42 deliveries against a Indian bowling attack to easily chase down the target of 193 with 21 balls to spare.

Loss blessing in disguise?

Harmanpreet believes her side’s below-par performance against South Africa has come at the right time, allowing the management sufficient time to address their shortcomings and “come back strong” for the T20 World Cup. “I think it’s good that whatever mistakes we are making are now and not in the World Cup. This is the right time where we can learn and come back strong,” she said.