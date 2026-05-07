UCL: Arsenal deliver ‘Saka’ punch to Atletico

London: The last time Arsenal played in the Champions League final, Bukayo Saka was still four years away from joining the club’s academy.

Now Saka, the winger who first signed for Arsenal at age 8, has put his club back onto the biggest stage.

Saka scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to put Arsenal into its first Champions League final since 2006 — and only its second ever.

No wonder he was reluctant to stop celebrating with the crowd and his teammates after the final whistle and do a TV interview on the field instead.

“You’re taking me away from the celebrations, man,” Saka said with a laugh. “It is so beautiful. You see what it means to us and what it means to the fans. We’re so happy.”

Saka was on hand to slot in the rebound after Leandro Trossard’s shot was saved by Jan Oblak in the 45th minute to put Arsenal up 2-1 on aggregate in the second leg of their semifinal. Their stingy defense did the rest as Arsenal have now kept a clean sheet at home in all three knockout rounds. agencies