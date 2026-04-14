Tim David, Pandya penalised

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Tim David was on Monday fined 25 percent of his match fee and docked one demerit point for “disobeying an umpire’s instruction” during their IPL game against Mumbai Indians here.

David was guilty of breaching Level 1 of IPL’s code of conduct for players and team officials, while Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was also fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

The IPL said in a statement that David was found to have breached the Article 2.4 of the IPL’s code of conduct.

Pandya was fined after RCB’s innings took a little over two hours to finish.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the

IPL stated.