Thomas Cup dream reloaded for men; Indian women gear up for Uber Test

Horsens: Banking on a settled core and bolstered by the rise of Ayush Shetty, the Indian men’s team will aim to reclaim the title, while the women’s side looks to punch above its weight at the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup final beginning here on Friday.

India will open their campaign against Canada on Friday, followed by matches against Australia on Monday (April 27) and China on Wednesday (April 29).

Four years ago, India did something unprecedented, annexing the Thomas Cup crown, considered the world team championship of badminton, putting the sport firmly on the radar of the youth in this country.

A bunch of bravehearts, led by Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, defied all odds as they tamed Denmark, Malaysia and Indonesia en route to that epic moment in Indian badminton history. That week witnessed Srikanth emerge as the invincible leader, Prannoy the decider specialist, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty the gentle giants. Two years later, India’s title defence ended against China in the quarterfinals.

Cut to 2026, there is renewed hope as the Indian men, with the same core and the exuberance of rising star Ayush, are eyeing a repeat.

Ayush is coming off a strong show at the Badminton Asia Championships, where he became the first Indian to reach the final after 61 years, while Lakshya Sen recorded a second runner-up finish at the All England Championships last month.

Both the Indians produced some stunning performances against top players such as Li Shi Feng and Jonatan Christie.

After missing action due to a shoulder injury, Satwik and his partner Chirag will be back with fresh mind and body as India face Pan Am champions Canada, Oceania champions Australia, and 11-time winners and defending champions China in Group A.

“We will have a good chance to win the Thomas Cup again. With Ayush and Lakshya in singles and Satwik and Chirag in doubles, of course everything will have to click,” former India coach Vimal Kumar said.

“India and China should pull through from the group.”

The onus will mainly be on the young guns to take India through, as Srikanth and Prannoy are not in the best of form.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women’s team, led by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, will face Denmark on Friday (April 24), Ukraine on Saturday (April 25), and China on Monday (April 27).