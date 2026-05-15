Sindhu, Sen enter Thailand Open quarters

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with straight-game wins in their respective matches here on Thursday.

Sixth seed Sindhu needed just 28 minutes to outclass Denmark’s Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 in the women’s singles second round.

Seventh seed Lakshya defeated China’s Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a men’s singles clash that lasted 39 minutes. Sindhu will next face top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Lakshya will take on Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

India’s top-seeded men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also marched into the last-eight stage with a 21-12, 21-19 win over Malaysia’s Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal in 44 minutes. The world No. 4 Indian duo will next meet the sixth-seeded Japanese combination of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami. However, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out after going down 16-21, 21-11, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s world No. 47 Su Li Yang in a hard-fought contest.