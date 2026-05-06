‘Same battle’: Chirag on 15 vs 21-point debate

new delhi: Top men’s doubles player Chirag Shetty on Tuesday said that badminton’s new 15-point format is not drastically different from the traditional 21-point system, which tested endurance and offered a complete challenge, but acknowledged that the shorter format will tilt the game more towards speed and power. The BWF recently approved the adoption of the 15x3 scoring system at its Annual General Meeting in Denmark, with the proposal acquiring the required two-thirds majority of votes cast.

The 15x3 scoring system, which will come into effect from January 4, 2027, has received a mixed response from former and current Indian players. Chirag, India’s top-ranked doubles player alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and a two-time world championships bronze medallist, said that having also experienced the 11-point, best-of-five format some years back, the 15-point system does not represent a drastic shift.

“I think six or seven years back, they (BWF) were planning to change it to 11x5 games. I think that’s the time when we all as players collectively didn’t want that to happen because it would have completely changed the way a match would be played,” said Chirag. “I have played the 11x5 games tournaments and I think they were really, really quick and you barely had time to regroup because by the time you were actually ready, you’re already two games down.So, I think it would have completely changed the sport. But 15-point format is sort of still similar to what 21 is,”

he added.