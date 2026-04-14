Rs 82 crore prize fund at women’s World Cup

new delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a record prize pool of Rs 82 crore for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in England and Wales in two months’ time.

The total purse has been increased by 10 per cent from the previous edition.

The tournament will feature 12 teams -- up from 10 in 2024 -- and will be played from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final scheduled at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

While the total prize fund for the previous edition in the UAE stood at USD 7,958,077 (approximately Rs 74 crore), it has now risen to USD 8,764,615 (around Rs 82 crore), marking a 10 per cent increase over the 2024 edition.

The winners will take home USD 2,340,000 (Rs 21.8 crore approx), while the runners-up will receive USD 1,170,000 (Rs 10 crore approx). The losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675,000 (Rs 6.29 crore).