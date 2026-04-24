Royal Challengers, Gujarat Titans look to bat away blues

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing a batting resurgence against an equally stuttering Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

A slightly tacky Chinnaswamy pitch squeezed the usual firepower out of the RCB batting unit against Delhi Capitals in their previous match, which they lost by six wickets.

But more than the second defeat of the season, which was also a first at home in IPL 2026, squandering a chance to firm up their position inside the top four might disappoint RCB management.

Now, third on the table with eight points, they have Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 points), Delhi Capitals and the Titans (6 points each) close on their tail.

The reigning champions would very well know that another slip-up, this time against GT, would push them further into a tight spot, particularly because they are now bracing for a slew of away matches, including two at ‘home away from home’ Raipur.

Therefore, the Royal Challengers would like to give a fitting farewell to their adoring and loyal Chinnaswamy fans, producing a forceful effort against Gujarat.

But one pre-requisite for that is RCB batters’ regaining their mojo and finding a way to put on board a challenging total even when conditions do not favour them.

The opposite of it has happened in two matches in a row. RCB won quite easily in the end against Lucknow Super Giants in the 16th over but gave away five wickets in return.

Against DC, the RCB batters could not get going from ball one despite opener Phil Salt making a well-crafted 63.

Even acclaimed six-hitters like Rajat Patidar and Tim David had to look for alternate ways to score runs, though without much success.

So, the RCB batters might do well to keep a Plan B in store, as, at times, their all-out attack approach might not work.

RCB bowlers under Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has aged like fine wine, dragged the contest against the Capitals to the penultimate over, but did not have enough runs on board to play with. They would hope for a change in script

on Friday.