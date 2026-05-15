Rome sweet Rome

Rome: Jannik Sinner is two victories away from becoming the first home man to win the Italian Open in half a century. And it doesn’t seem like anybody can stop him — either in Rome or at the French Open that starts in 10 days.

The top-ranked Sinner landed shots on the lines repeatedly in a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over No. 14 Andrey Rublev to reach the semifinals Thursday and move past Novak Djokovic with a record 32nd consecutive victory in Masters 1000 events — the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams.

“I don’t play for records. I play just for my own story. And obviously at the same time it means a lot to me,” Sinner said.

The last Italian man to raise the singles trophy on the red clay of the Foro Italico was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Panatta will present the title to this year’s champion on Sunday, with Italy President Sergio Mattarella also slated to attend the final. “It’s a special tournament for me,” Sinner said.

With nearly everyone inside the 10,500-seat Campo Centrale cheering for Sinner, many supporters wore hats and T-shirts in orange — his theme color. One group of fans held up a sign that said, “Sinner, Facce Sogna” — “Sinner, Make us dream.”

He lost last year’s final in Rome to Carlos Alcaraz, who is now sidelined due to a right wrist injury, while Jasmine Paolini in 2025 became the first Italian woman to raise the trophy in 40 years.

Sinner broke serve in the opening game for a third straight match and never lost control against Rublev, who was once ranked as high as No. 5. Sinner had only one brief lapse when Rublev broke him late in the second set.