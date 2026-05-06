Rickelton thrives on Rohit’s masterclass

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton says he never misses an opportunity to pick Rohit Sharma’s brain on different facets of batting but the Indian legend is way better at demonstrating how it’s done, pulling off shots that he can strike only in his “wildest dreams”.

The 29-year-old Rickelton (83) and Rohit (84) combined for their second century partnership of this season to power Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday, helping the team stay alive in the competition after a tumultuous run.

“I picked his brain a little bit more (in the) first year, just about batting in general. Not necessarily T20 batting, (it was) more (about) Tests and 50-overs batting and the specifics and the mentality around it,” Rickelton said when asked about the tips he has received from Rohit. “It’s never always (a) life-changing advice that you hear. It is the stuff that you’ve heard through different paths and closures as you kind of work your way through the game. It is just more (about) how he manages pressure, how he stays calm,” he said.

Rickelton said having different areas to target and being clear about their methods is the secret behind their success as an opening pair.

“We compliment each other nicely as a left-hand right-hand (combination), we score in very different areas and we are quite clear in our methods and who we want to put pressure on,” he said.

Talking about their approach as a pair, Rickelton said, “Sometimes he gets away really quickly and takes a lot of pressure off me and vice versa”

“Coming back from five or six games out, he gave himself a few balls to just get back to batting again and his routines and then transferring that pressure onto the bowlers. He hit some shots that I could only have in my wildest dreams.”

Rickelton said having senior South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who also scored an IPL ton earlier this season, in the squad also put pressure on him.