Noor makes a star turn

chennai: Chennai Super Kings produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in an Indian Premier League clash here on Tuesday, extending their winning momentum with a second consecutive victory of the season.

Powered by a strong batting display that carried them to 192/5, CSK then delivered a disciplined bowling effort to restrict KKR to 160/7 in 20 overs, sealing a comprehensive win in front of a lively home crowd. Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad emerged as the standout performer with an impressive spell of 4-0-21-3, dismantling KKR’s middle order and applying crucial pressure at key stages of the chase.

Chasing a challenging target of 193, KKR found themselves under early pressure as CSK’s bowling unit maintained tight lines and avoided giving easy scoring opportunities. Despite brief resistance, the visitors struggled to build sustained partnerships, eventually falling short despite a spirited effort in the middle overs.

Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 31, while Ramandeep Singh struck a fighting 35, the pair adding a 63-run stand that briefly raised hopes of a late resurgence. However, the required run rate kept climbing, and CSK’s bowlers ensured there was no way back into the contest.

Earlier, CSK’s innings was built on valuable contributions throughout the batting order. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a composed 48, while Dewald Brevis provided momentum with a brisk 41, striking boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

Youngster Ayush Mhatre also impressed with a fearless knock of 38 off just 17 balls, smashing six fours and two sixes in a lively cameo that lifted CSK’s total well beyond the 190-mark. His aggressive intent in the middle overs proved crucial in shifting momentum firmly in CSK’s favour.

KKR’s bowling attack had moments of control, with Kartik Tyagi returning figures of 2/35, picking up key wickets at important junctures. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine once again demonstrated his economy and control, finishing with 4-0-21-1 and keeping CSK’s scoring in check during the middle overs. However, the rest of the attack struggled to contain the flow of runs, especially in the death overs. CSK’s total of 192/5 ultimately proved beyond KKR’s reach, as the home side’s bowlers executed their plans effectively in the second innings.