Chennai’s Super King

mumbai: India’s T20 World Cup-winning star Sanju Samson returned to top form with a scintillating unbeaten 101 as Chennai Super Kings outclassed Mumbai Indians by a massive 103 runs in a high-profile IPL clash between two five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Samson, leading from the front, struck his fifth IPL century—and his second for CSK in just four innings—to anchor the innings and propel Chennai Super Kings to a formidable 207 for 6 after Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first. His knock came at a time when wickets kept tumbling at the other end, underlining both his composure and authority at the crease.

The right-hander’s 54-ball innings was studded with 10 boundaries and six towering sixes, as he blended timing with power to keep the scoreboard ticking. Despite the lack of sustained partnerships, Samson ensured CSK posted a daunting total, taking charge during the middle and death overs with calculated aggression.

Mumbai’s bowling effort had a few bright spots, with AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar claiming two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah, as usual, was disciplined and economical, finishing with figures of 1 for 31, but the rest of the attack struggled to contain Samson’s onslaught.

Chasing 208, Mumbai Indians never found momentum and suffered a dramatic collapse in front of their home crowd. The batting unit faltered under pressure, eventually folding for 104 in 19 overs, marking their heaviest defeat in IPL history.

Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (35) were the only batters to offer some resistance, but their efforts were far from enough to challenge the steep target. The rest of the lineup failed to reach double figures, exposing a fragile middle and lower order.

CSK’s bowlers, particularly the spinners, were clinical in dismantling the opposition. West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain delivered a standout performance, returning impressive figures of 4 for 17 in just his third game of the season. His control and variations proved too much for MI’s batters.

Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed complemented him brilliantly, picking up 2 for 23 and maintaining relentless pressure from the other end. The duo shared excellent chemistry, choking Mumbai’s scoring opportunities and triggering a steady procession of wickets.

The comprehensive victory helped Chennai Super Kings bounce back strongly after their previous loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.