Change at top? Rohit row leaves Agarkar on shaky Ground

new delhi: Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI selection committee could end as early as next month, with reports suggesting the board is considering appointing VVS Laxman, the current head of the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as his successor.



Agarkar’s contract was due to expire in June 2026 but was extended by three months. He was widely expected to receive another extension that would have kept him in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, recent developments surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future have reportedly complicated matters.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the Agarkar-led selection panel had discussed with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management the possibility of moving on from Rohit after the three-match ODI series against England.

Speculation intensified when reports claimed that the third ODI at Lord’s would be Rohit’s farewell appearance. The veteran opener, however, responded with a century in the match, leaving both the selectors and team management in an awkward position.

Soon after the reports surfaced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly dismissed suggestions of Rohit’s retirement, saying the India captain would continue to feature in the ODI side as long as he remained part of the team’s plans.

“Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,” Saikia told PTI.

Reports have also claimed that sections of the team management are not in favour of Rohit continuing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to hold its review meeting following India’s disappointing run of eight defeats in 10 matches across the Ireland and England tours. The meeting was scheduled after the England series, but the squad has already left for Sri Lanka for a two-Test series without the review taking place.