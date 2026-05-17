Allen key in Knight show

Kolkata: Finn Allen smashed a sensational 35-ball 93 while Angkrish Raghuvanshi produced a composed unbeaten 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL playoff hopes alive with a commanding 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, KKR unleashed a batting onslaught to post a daunting 247 for 2, with Allen setting the tone through a breathtaking display of power-hitting. The New Zealand batter tore into the Gujarat bowling attack from the outset, hammering 10 sixes and four boundaries during his explosive knock.

Allen and Raghuvanshi added 95 runs in just 41 balls for the second wicket, putting KKR firmly in control after an aggressive start. While Allen played the aggressor’s role, Raghuvanshi anchored the innings brilliantly, mixing timing with calculated aggression.

After Allen’s dismissal, Raghuvanshi continued the charge alongside Cameron Green, who chipped in with an unbeaten 52. The duo stitched together a 108-run partnership off only 53 deliveries to ensure KKR finished with one of their highest totals of the season.

Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 82 off 44 balls, striking fluently against both pace and spin, while Green provided the finishing touches with a powerful late assault.

Chasing a massive target, Gujarat Titans fought hard but were always behind the asking rate despite useful contributions from their top order. Captain Shubman Gill led the response with an elegant 85 off 49 balls, while Jos Buttler smashed 57 from 35 deliveries to keep GT in contention briefly.

Sai Sudharsan, who had retired hurt earlier in the innings, returned later to score an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls, but the target ultimately proved too steep. KKR’s bowlers managed to hold their nerve despite the batting-friendly conditions. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine delivered a key spell, finishing with figures of 2 for 29 and breaking important partnerships at crucial moments. Saurabh Dubey also chipped in with a wicket.

For Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore picked up a wicket each but struggled to contain the relentless KKR batting line-up.