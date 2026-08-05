Punjab govt waives power bills for 'gaushalas' across state

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval for waiving electricity bills of all 'gaushalas' across the state, extending the benefit to 152 more cow shelters.

The decision will take the total number of gaushalas receiving free electricity to 518 from 366.

Mann also lauded gaushalas for rendering a "great service to humanity" by managing stray cattle and said that "Gau Sewa is the ultimate form of worship".

Chairing a meeting here, Mann said, "Gaushalas play a key role in addressing the issue of stray cattle across the state. At present, 366 gaushalas are receiving free electricity and now 152 more will be brought under this facility. All these gaushalas will receive free power from the Punjab government," Mann said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister emphasised the importance of strengthening these institutions and said, "It is the need of the hour to ensure proper management of gaushalas so that 'gaudhan' is looked after properly."

"My doors are always open for the gaushalas, which are rendering a great service to humanity by managing stray cattle that would otherwise be roaming on the roads. The management committees deserve appreciation for dedicating their lives to serving 'Gau Mata', and 'Gau Sewa' is the ultimate form of worship."

Appreciating the efforts of the gaushala committees, Mann said, "The various gaushalas are efficiently taking care of and maintaining 'gaudhan', which otherwise could pose a serious threat to human lives by roaming on the roads (as stray cattle on roads can cause accidents)."

The chief minister affirmed, "The Punjab government is fully sensitive to the concerns of every section of society and is committed to taking pro-people decisions. There is also a need to transform gaushalas on modern lines for efficient management and to effectively tackle the issue of stray animals. The state government will extend every possible support and cooperation for this cause."

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other senior officials attended the meeting.