Blast near army cantt area in Amritsar, hours after explosion in Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Two back-to back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties which called them efforts to "destabilise" the state. The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in near the army cantonment in Amritsar. No injuries have been reported, police said. An investigation into both the incidents is underway. Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa. "Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said. Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.

Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast. Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples. Amritsar Rural Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier, who also visited the scene, confirmed that further investigations are ongoing. Police added that a team of army officials also assessed the situation, after which the area was cordoned off. CCTV footage from the vicinity shows the explosion occurring at night. A local villager reported that his family was awakened by the loud sound and came outside their home to see what had happened. CCTV footage captured the explosion, which resulted in a cloud of smoke. An unidentified man was seen running for cover following the blast. The blast ripped apart a scooter, damaged a traffic signal pole and windowpanes of a nearby shop. Locals recounted that the scooter, which was parked outside the BSF headquarters, Punjab Frontier, caught fire shortly after a loud sound. It belonged to Gurpreet Singh, who regularly delivers parcels in the area. Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, one of Gurpreet's relatives said that the scooter caught fire as he was approaching it. He immediately called his father and informed him about the incident.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed to reporters late Tuesday that an Activa scooter parked near the gate caught fire suddenly. She stated that Gurpreet is fully cooperating with the investigation. Witnesses nearby reported hearing a loud sound following the explosion. Opposition parties have condemned the AAP government over the blasts. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, over the blasts. "Three blasts in 10 days, two in a single day, May 5: Jalandhar outside BSF headquarters and Sri Amritsar Sahib Army area, April 27: Rajpura rail track. Continued intelligence failures and the collapse of law and order are a matter of grave concern. Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, who is also the state Home Minister, is busy with mimicry and cheap politics. He has forfeited the right to remain in office," Badal said in a post on X. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government. "Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar, this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab's peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action," Warring said in a post on X. On April 27, an explosion occurred at a freight corridor rail track in Shambhu in Patiala. Police arrested four members of a pro-Khalistan terror module, backed by Pakistan's ISI, for the blast.