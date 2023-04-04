Touring for cure

Traveling to another nation for the purpose of receiving medical care or having procedures done is referred to as medical tourism. These can include both less serious procedures like cardiac surgery or cancer treatment as well as elective procedures like cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, or dentistry work. Many factors, such as lower costs, easier access to specialised treatments, shorter wait times, or the desire to combine medical care with a vacation or other travel experience, can lead people to seek medical care abroad. Service providers and clients typically enter informal communication connection contracts in most circumstances. This benefits both parties greatly because it means fewer legal or regulatory obstacles to ensure high-quality services for compensation or restitution, as necessary. With countries striving to attract medical tourists by providing high-quality care at a lesser cost than is generally accessible in the patient's native country, medical tourism has grown in popularity over the past few years.



The person who wishes to receive medical care abroad, first contacts a medical tourism service provider. The healthcare practitioner will then ask about the patient's medical history, type of illness, diagnosis, and local doctor's opinion, as well as any other pertinent information. A service executive is delegated by the medical tourism service provider. They take care of all the patients' needs, from lodging to medical attention to postoperative care. The patient has the option to stay at the tourist location for follow-up care once the treatment is over, or to fly back home.

As patients from developing nations began to go to medical facilities in Europe and the United States for medical care that was not available in their home countries in the late 19th century, the international healthcare industry was born. The current situation in the field of medical tourism is completely different; patients from rich nations travel to third world nations because various medical procedures are too expensive in developed nations. If they believe it to be a viable alternative, medical tourists typically prefer to have major surgery performed in their hometown hospital. Yet, some patients choose to travel to another nation for less expensive treatment when they are facing financial difficulties.

Medical travellers can now browse and make direct arrangements for healthcare institutions globally from their home computer, thanks to recent advances in technology. Patients from rich countries frequently travel to less developed countries because of the latter's alluringly low cost. These budget-conscious patients are prepared to face all the risks associated with receiving healthcare treatments abroad for a small fraction of what it would cost in their home nations. A potential patient could be an American middle-class adult who needs surgery but doesn't have insurance or has insufficient coverage.

There are various categories of people who participate in medical tourism, including those who desire gender reassignment, fertility treatments, cosmetic surgery, dental reconstruction, or other medical procedures that aren't covered by their insurance. Some advanced nations have limitations or do not provide stem cell therapy, but it is in high demand in the medical tourism industry. People who opt for medical tourism, especially those who undergo plastic surgery, drug addiction treatment, or gender change procedures, prefer to travel to faraway countries where their confidentiality can be maintained. Others use the chance to explore exotic locations within the medical tourism destination.

According to the reported results, the global market size and expected growth of the medical tourism industry vary but are expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Different sources cite different values for the market size, from USD 4 billion in 2021 to USD 115.6 billion in 2022. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) also varies, but ranges from 12.8 per cent to 32.51 per cent.

Israel has emerged as a significant player in the medical tourism industry, and has become a sought-after destination for patients from Europe, including countries like Germany, Great Britain, and France, seeking treatment. Patients from Cyprus also frequently visit Israel for bone marrow transplants. Israel is well-known for its IVF specialists.

While Korea is famous for its cultural and culinary offerings and beautiful landscapes, it has also developed into a reliable destination for medical treatments. They offer a variety of procedures, including spinal fusion, joint treatments, dental and eye surgeries, as well as cancer treatment.

Singapore has developed expertise in almost every medical field, including neurology, cardiology, gynaecology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and plastic surgery. Patients from neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Indochina, Greater China, South Asia, and the Middle East often travel there for medical treatment.

Thailand is another popular destination for medical tourism, with thousands of patients traveling there to receive treatment while also enjoying the country's natural beauty. Thai massage is a traditional therapy that is highly popular with tourists. Thailand offers various medical procedures such as plastic surgery, heart surgery, dental surgery, and organ transplantation, and boasts excellent facilities.

Today, India is a favourite destination for those seeking treatment. It has become the largest healthcare centre in the world. Medical tourism in India is a multi-billion-dollar industry. About 2 million patients visit India each year from 78 countries, generating USD 6-8 billion for the industry. The country's available infrastructure and relatively low cost of medical treatment are the main attractions for tourists. However, there have been outbreaks of infectious diseases among medical tourists in the past, raising concerns about the quality of medical services. Vellore is a centre for medical tourism, with the Christian Medical College and Hospital being the main attraction for patients seeking medical care. The city has several other hospitals, both public and private, that provide medical services to domestic and international patients.

With increasing healthcare costs in developed countries and growing demand for affordable medical services, the medical tourism market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the future.

The writer is Associate Professor, Dept of Computer Science, Techno International New Town. Views expressed are personal