Strength in Their Own Hands

Nobody teaches a girl in a government school how to throw a punch. She is taught to be polite, to adjust, to walk in groups, to come home before dark. She is given advice dressed as protection and caution dressed as care. What she is rarely given is permission to hit back. In November 2025, in the sun-scorched training grounds of Dhule, a District Collector decided to change that equation for good.

Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS, the Collector of Dhule, assembled 10,500 girl students from every corner of the district, across every board, every medium of instruction, every taluka, and put them through three days of intensive, ground-level self-defence training under the banner of a single word: Veerangana. It was not a seminar. It was not a rally. It was a physical, sweating, shouting, striking programme designed to lodge one idea permanently into the body of every participant: you are allowed to defend yourself, and here is exactly how.

The Problem She Refused to Ignore

Dhule stretches across the northern rim of Maharashtra where the Satpura range meets the Tapi basin. Its villages are scattered, its roads long, its bus services thin. Thousands of girls travel solitary routes every morning to reach a school or junior college and return the same way after dusk. For years, the administrative response to this reality has followed a familiar template: awareness camps, guest lectures, printed leaflets, a speech on Women’s Day, and a file closed until the next calendar event.

Bhagyashree looked at that template and rejected it. Awareness without ability, she reasoned, is decoration. A girl who has been told to dial a helpline is not the same as a girl who has been taught to break a wrist grip in two seconds. The former depends on a phone, a signal, a stranger picking up. The latter depends on nothing but her own trained reflex.

“This initiative is about building knowledge, self-awareness and inner strength in our girl students. Every department of the district administration has worked as one team to make it possible. The skills our daughters have learned will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Two Phases, One Permanent System

The design of Veerangana reveals the administrative mind behind it. Before a single student was called to the training ground, Bhagyashree ran a two-day Train the Trainer programme. 250 local trainers drawn from across Dhule were selected and rigorously certified, creating a standing cadre that would remain in the district long after the camp ended. This was the structural move that separated Veerangana from every other one-off safety event in the country. The camp was temporary. The cadre was not.

In the second phase, the 10,500 students arrived. Leading the training on the ground was Grand Master Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj, the country’s most celebrated commando trainer and the architect of the Mission Prahar movement. His reputation brought national weight to a district initiative. His methods brought something more important: techniques built not for a dojo but for the realities young women actually face. The unlit lane. The crowded bus. The hand that grabs without warning. Every drill was designed around one truth: a girl who has rehearsed her response will not freeze when the moment comes.

The Invisible Labour of Coordination

Gathering 10,500 students across three days in a district as geographically dispersed as Dhule is not a logistical footnote. It is the hardest part. Education, Police, Women and Child Development, Health, Tribal Welfare, transport, venue management, drinking water, food, parental consent: every department is a separate chain, every chain a potential failure point. A single broken link, a delayed bus fleet, a missing permission batch, a medical team that does not show up, and the entire operation collapses publicly.

Bhagyashree ran the coordination herself, holding each department to a single, compressed timeline. Officers on the ground that week describe it as among the tightest multi-departmental operations they have witnessed at district level. Nothing slipped. That fact alone speaks to a style of governance she has carried through her career: as Project Officer at ITDP Pandharkawda, working with Kolam tribal communities in Yavatmal’s remotest hamlets, and as CEO of Zilla Parishad Buldhana, running the entire grassroots machinery of rural development. Dhule is the latest canvas. The instinct is the same: show up, hold the line, leave behind a system.

Beyond the Numbers

Statistics record that 10,500 girls were trained and 250 trainers certified. Statistics do not record the father from Shirpur who stood outside the venue on the final day, watching his daughter practise a palm strike, and said nothing because he had nothing left to say. They do not record the trainer who returned to her village school the following Monday and began drilling Class 8 students on her own. They do not record the shift in posture, the straightened spine, the eye contact held a second longer, that every instructor noticed by the third morning.

Veerangana is already replicating without instruction. The trainers are teaching. The students are practising. The model is adoptable by any district in the country that chooses to prioritise action over ceremony.

A Different Kind of Answer

India has no shortage of speeches about protecting its daughters. It has a severe shortage of programmes that hand those daughters a concrete, physical ability to protect themselves. That gap, between rhetoric and reflex, is precisely the space Bhagyashree Vispute chose to occupy. Not with a louder slogan. With 10,500 girls on their feet, fists raised, learning that the safest pair of hands they will ever own is their own. For the daughters of Dhule, Veerangana is no longer a word from a history textbook. It is a memory stored in muscle and nerve. No one can take that away.

What this young Collector has demonstrated in a remote district in Maharashtra is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. She presents an example that can and should be replicated in other parts of the country. This would indeed be true empowerment of women.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant