Safety of School Children

It was an invitation from the National Council for School Safety (NCSS) to discuss my recently released book, You Can Make It Happen. I readily accepted. However, what I saw at their office in Noida amazed me. Here was a group of enthusiastic and energetic youngsters, under the inspired leadership of the founder of the organisation, Shikha Agnihotri, attempting to address a serious problem that exists in almost all schools across the country: the safety of children in schools. I spoke a lot, but I learnt a great deal as well.

It all began in 2019, when Shikha sat across from a school principal who had just spent three hours drafting a circular on “student safety” after a parent complaint. The language was strong, the tone was urgent, and every phrase reflected genuine concern. What the circular lacked, however, was an institutional mechanism to prevent a recurrence, investigate a complaint if it escalated, or withstand legal scrutiny if the matter reached a court of law. It was a statement of intent. It was not a system of accountability.

That distinction between intent and institution is the reason the National Council for School Safety (NCSS) was established.

Over the years, Shikha worked with schools across India on child safeguarding, POCSO compliance, institutional investigations and governance. During that time, one pattern remained remarkably consistent. The problem was rarely a lack of intent. School leaders overwhelmingly wanted to create safe environments for children. The gap lay elsewhere: in the absence of a governance framework capable of translating good intentions into consistent, legally defensible practice.

India today has one of the world’s strongest statutory frameworks for child protection. Yet legislation alone cannot safeguard a child. Policies must be understood, processes rehearsed, responsibilities clearly assigned, and systems tested before a crisis occurs. Too often, compliance in schools remains reactive. POCSO training is commissioned after a widely reported incident. Safeguarding committees exist on paper until they are suddenly required to function. Documentation is prepared to satisfy inspections rather than guide institutional decision-making.

NCSS was established to reverse that approach.

Constituted as an independent Section 8 institution, NCSS works with schools before an incident occurs, helping them build the governance architecture necessary for effective safeguarding. The framework is built around the four pillars of safety—Policy, Process, People and Practice. Together, these four elements create an ecosystem where safeguarding is not dependent on individuals but embedded within the institution itself.

The value of such a framework is measured not by documentation but by outcomes. Through a national personal safety and puberty education initiative delivered within schools, structured, age-appropriate safety education has reached more than twenty lakh students, replacing silence and misinformation with informed conversations at a stage when children are especially vulnerable. Institutional safeguarding programmes have supported schools in strengthening statutory compliance, establishing legally compliant mechanisms, and building trained Internal Committees capable of responding appropriately when complaints arise. In parallel, safeguarding and POCSO training has equipped more than 8,000 educators, while institutional engagement now extends to over 2,000 schools across more than 40 cities in India.

These numbers matter, but they are not the achievement.

The real measure of progress is whether a school can respond effectively when confronted with a disclosure of abuse, an allegation of misconduct, or a statutory inspection. A certificate issued after a workshop provides little protection when a crisis unfolds. What matters is whether policies exist, escalation pathways are understood, committees know their responsibilities, documentation is maintained, and leadership can demonstrate that safeguarding has been embedded into everyday institutional practice. Preparedness, not paperwork, is the true indicator of compliance.

This is also why NCSS has deliberately maintained a clear distinction between standards and implementation. As an independent Section 8 institution, its role is to strengthen governance, build institutional capacity, and promote nationally consistent safeguarding standards. Maintaining that separation reinforces credibility, preserves public trust, and ensures that safeguarding remains a matter of institutional accountability rather than commercial certification. In a sector where confidence is built on integrity, governance structures matter as much as the programmes themselves.

The next phase of this work will move the conversation into the public domain. On 19 November, NCSS will convene Conclave 1.0 with the theme Mission Safe Schools in New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, legal experts, education leaders, law enforcement agencies, child rights practitioners, and the media. The objective is not simply dialogue but accountability, creating a platform where safeguarding challenges can be examined openly, practical solutions debated, and institutional responsibility strengthened through collective action.

The approach to school safety has always been guided by one simple principle: systems matter most when they are tested under pressure. If a safeguarding framework fails when a child needs protection, it was never truly a system; it was documentation. Every programme NCSS develops is designed against that standard. Policies must function under real conditions. Processes must withstand scrutiny. Institutions must be prepared long before an incident occurs.

India has already built the legal foundation for child protection. The challenge before us is no longer legislation; it is implementation. More than a million schools require practical systems that enable the law to function in classrooms, staff rooms and school leadership offices every single day. That demands governance, capacity building, training, audits and continuous institutional preparedness—not only after a crisis captures public attention, but long before it ever occurs.

Child protection cannot depend upon institutional goodwill alone. It must depend upon institutional capability. India has written the law. The next national imperative is ensuring that every school has the systems, people and processes to translate that law into everyday practice before, not after, a child needs its protection.

What is being done by NCSS is truly remarkable. The model they have put in place presents a wonderful example of the Nexus of Good. It can, and should, be replicated through public-private partnerships.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant