Paying to Bleed

“Of all the forms of inequality,

injustice in healthcare is the

most shocking and inhumane.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

There are moments in life when human beings are most vulnerable. A parent gasping for breath in an emergency ward. A child burning with fever at 2 am. A spouse wheeled into a hospital’s intensive care unit after a cardiac arrest. In such moments, people do not negotiate. They do not compare prices. They do not bargain over bills. They surrender to the healthcare system before them – emotionally, medically and financially. And in India, that surrender is being exploited.

The figures are staggering and tall enough to sound fictional. A syringe purchased by the healthcare provider for Rs 3 is billed at Rs 120. A pacemaker procured for Rs 25,000 is sold to patients for Rs 2 lakh. A heart valve is marked up from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 26 lakh. In a recent analysis, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority revealed a shocking reality – that hospital margins on syringes often exceeded 1,200 per cent above distributor prices, while trade margins on syringes crossed 500 per cent and mark-up on needles was 250 per cent.

These are not luxury products. Nor are these premium consumer goods. These are medical necessities used on ailing, frightened patients lying on hospital beds, incapable of questioning what is being injected or billed in their name. What makes the situation all the more disturbing is that this profiteering does not thrive in secrecy, but in plain sight. India has world-class hospitals, cutting-edge diagnostic chains and globally-celebrated medical expertise. But beneath the gleaming healthcare architecture lies a marketplace where illness has been turned into a commercial opportunity. The tragedy is not only economic, it is ethical as well.

Business of Illness

The private healthcare sector argues that quality care requires investment, infrastructure, imported equipment, trained specialists and advanced technology. And all of it costs money. They are right. But there is a profound difference between charging like a saviour with its own needs and charging like the Grim Reaper. Scrutiny into medical bills revealed how many hospitals were procuring consumables at low prices, while billing patients at highly-inflated MRPs. The All India Drug Action Network has protested that “hospitals are fleecing patients”, pointing out that artificially-inflated MRPs bear no relationship to actual costs.

Why does this distortion persist? Well, it does because the system allows it to, and perhaps even encourages it.

In much of India, there are no enforceable caps on hospital consumables, diagnostics, procedures or emergency care costs. Regulation remains fragmented and inconsistent. In effect, vast sections of the healthcare economy operate with vagabond pricing freedom in a sector where consumers possess next to no bargaining power. A patient entering a hospital is not a customer entering a shopping mall. There is no ‘market choice’ available during a medical emergency. Fear vanquishes rational consumption and calculations. Any and all prescriptions are accepted without challenge. Bills are paid because a life hangs in the balance barely some meters away.

This imbalance of power creates fertile ground for abuse. And the abuse is becoming institutionalised.

Studies have found that many private hospitals earn profits ranging from 350-1,700 per cent on consumables and medical supplies. Diagnostics, too, has emerged as a major contributor to inflated billing. Patients often complain that initial cost estimates balloon three-fold or four-fold before discharge. Even the language used by healthcare regulators is cause for alarm. NPPA once described the pricing of consumables as ‘unethical profiteering in a failed market system”. It is difficult to argue this soul-less branding.

Insurance Illusion

For lakhs and crores of Indians, health insurance was designed to provide protection from exactly this kind of financial catastrophe. Yet, the reality tells is totally different. Despite rising insurance coverage, most Indians continue paying large medical bills out of their own pockets. According to the latest National Statistical Office survey, out-of-pocket expenditure dominates hospitalisation costs in India. Rural patients cough up nearly 95 per cent of hospitalisation expenses themselves, while urban patients pay around 83 per cent.

The numbers are more troubling when viewed alongside healthcare inflation. Healthcare costs have doubled in recent years, driven primarily by private healthcare providers. This denudes a glaring contradiction of modern healthcare: insurance penetration may be rising, but financial protection remains weak. Most policies exclude critical treatments during waiting periods. Some cap room rents or restrict reimbursements using hidden clauses incomprehensible to consumers. Hospitals push expensive procedures, diagnostics or consumables, even when they fall beyond insurer-approved limits, leaving families struggling to absorb the difference.

In practice, insurance reduces suffering only marginally, and rarely ever eliminates it. The result is a near death-blow for the middle-class and catastrophic for the poor. Savings evaporate. Jewellery is mortgaged. Loans are taken. Land is sold. Families slide into debt because a loved one fell ill. Healthcare-induced poverty is one of India’s least discussed national crises.

The Silent Divide

The undeniable fact is that today’s India operates with two parallel healthcare realities. One India waits for hours in overcrowded government hospitals, hoping affordability compensates for overburdened infrastructure. The other India walks into polished private facilities offering speed, comfort and sophisticated treatment – at prices most cannot even dream of paying. And neither system fully satisfies the promise of equitable healthcare.

To be fair, government hospitals have improved. Studies indicate a growing use of public health services and lower out-of-pocket expenses in public institutions. But public healthcare continues to struggle with uneven quality, manpower shortages and severe pressure in densely-populated cities. The resultant vacuum allows private healthcare to dominate critical and specialised care. Unlike sectors such as aviation, telecom or banking, healthcare cannot function purely through market logic. For the consequences of failure are not delayed deliveries or poor customer experiences. They are death, bankruptcies and shattered lives.

The moral hazard becomes all the more dangerous when hospitals turn into revenue-maximising corporations answerable only on financial targets and not on patient welfare. Worldwide, concerns about over-prescription, unnecessary procedures and inflated medical billing have emerged when healthcare is allowed to become overtly commercialised. India is no exception. The difference is that India’s regulatory safeguards are weaker.

Restoring Humanity

The debate is no longer on whether India needs healthcare reform. It is about whether India can afford to delay it. The country requires a national framework governing hospital pricing, consumables, emergency care billing and diagnostic charges. Itemised billing should be made mandatory and simple to understand. Trade margins on critical medical devices and consumables should face strict scrutiny. Insurance contracts need simplification and grievance redressal mechanisms must become faster and patient-centric. Most important, healthcare must stop being treated as an industry and be restored to its status as ‘a public good’, ‘a public need’.

Nations worldwide are wrestling with healthcare affordability. Look at America’s insurance battles and Europe’s fiscal burdens. But India’s challenge is different. And it is uniquely severe because it combines inequality with weak regulation, rising privatisation and runaway population.

A civilisation is ultimately judged not by the height of its skyscrapers or the size of its economy, but by how it treats people when they are at their weakest. Hospitals are places where fear should encounter compassion, not one where discharge bills are designed to ambush. When a healthcare system charges a desperate patient Rs 120 for a syringe worth Rs 3, it is not overpricing a product. It is placing a price tag on human helplessness.

The writer can be reached on [email protected]. Views expressed are personal

The writer is a veteran journalist and communications specialist