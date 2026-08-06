Mining the Net Zero Path

Climate change is the existential buzzword today. Discussions on GHGs (greenhouse gases) like carbon dioxide, methane, etc., are now drawing-room topics. Global warming is heating up many debates as El Niño shows the mirror to our model of progress. Greenhouse gases retain infrared radiation within the Earth, causing global warming. Rapid industrialisation has driven these emissions, causing global warming.

The world adopted the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 to legally bind developed countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Market-based mechanisms for emissions trading and the Clean Development Mechanism emerged as viable routes to achieving the Protocol’s objectives, albeit with limited success.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) adopted the Paris Agreement in 2015, broadening participation to all countries. The objective was to limit the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era benchmark, while making proactive efforts to achieve 1.5 degrees Celsius. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), transparency, periodic reviews, climate financing, and technology transfer were the pathways envisaged. The Glasgow Climate Pact of 2021, for the first time, recognised the unabated use of coal as a prime cause of GHG emissions and declared the phasing down of coal as a collective goal.

Net Zero Emissions, meaning achieving a balance between GHG emissions and removals, implying that all carbon emissions must be reduced to a level that leaves no residual emissions in the atmosphere, became the focal point, with developed countries, China, and India committing to attain net zero by 2050, 2060, and 2070, respectively.

India, with its experience of schemes like Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT), Renewable Energy Certificates, and Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects, moved fast. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, was legislated, and the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023, was notified with the clear goal of promoting low-carbon technology to mitigate GHG emissions. The carbon trading system brought in the required transparency, and the national electricity regulator (CERC) framed the enabling regulations, with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) remaining the nodal agency.

India outpaced almost all other economies in the capacity addition of non-fossil fuel-based energy. The share of non-fossil fuel capacity rose from about 36% in March 2010 to about 53% in March 2026. The share of renewable energy (RE) capacity rose from about 10% to 42% during this period.

However, coal continues to remain an essential fuel for electricity generation in India and many other countries. Disruptive changes have indeed phased down coal in terms of its growth potential, but not its existential usage.

Now, the coal sector needs to rise to the occasion towards mitigating GHG emissions. Technical ways to mitigate these emissions include methane capture and utilisation, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), wherever techno-economically feasible, energy-efficient mining operations, electrification of mining equipment, renewable energy adoption, mine reclamation, and intensive afforestation.

Indian coal production is predominantly from opencast, or strip, mining, which limits the scope for the economic capture and utilisation of methane from mining operations. In some parts of the country, deep underground mines with the presence of methane provide scope for methane capture, thereby directly reducing GHG emissions. These areas should receive focused attention to secure the best opportunities in carbon credit markets.

By using electric vehicles for all possible mining activities, adopting a much higher level of plantation coverage with species suitable to local communities, and concentrating on the development of renewable energy with stable transmission as the most pressing business development initiative, coal companies in the country can open a rich financing route for themselves by trading carbon credits achieved transparently in the emerging markets. Some international coal companies are already actively pursuing this path. The time has come for India to have a task force to guide the phasing down of coal in the least disruptive and most efficacious way. Efforts should be integrated with similar initiatives in the thermal power sector. Activity-wise ballpark estimates of emissions and ready-to-implement project reports for securing carbon credits, representing one metric tonne of carbon dioxide reduced, avoided, or removed from the atmosphere, should be prepared to facilitate expeditious adoption. Carbon credit verification organisations like Verra, Gold Standard, and the like could be associated with the process on a non-commercial basis. Limits may tighten, and carbon credit revenue opportunities for the coal sector will diminish as time passes. The need of the sector is to act now. The coal sector, which has been extraordinarily responsive in meeting India’s energy needs, will have to show the same kind of alacrity in traversing the carbon mitigation path and facilitating the achievement of India’s commitment to Net Zero by 2070.

Views expressed are personal. S Bhattacharya is a retired IAS Officer and a former Chairman of Coal India Limited; DN Prasad is a former Adviser, Ministry of Coal