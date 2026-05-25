India’s New Era of Deterrence

May 7 this year marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, which brought immense pride and honour to the country by striking Pakistani military and terrorist targets, while also demonstrating India’s military might, particularly that of the Air Force, backed by sophisticated science and technology.

It may be reiterated that India created history by successfully conducting Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of May 7, 2025, precisely targeting nine high-value targets well inside Pakistan, including Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur; Markaz Taiba, Muridke; Sarjal, Tehra Kalan; Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot; Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala; Markaz Abbas and Maskar Raheel Shahid, both in Kotli; and Shawai Nalla Camp and Syedna Bilal Camp, both in Muzaffarabad. These locations were hit with surgical accuracy, annihilating them completely. This was no mean achievement. The operation reflected extraordinary professionalism, as all the pinpointed targets were citadels of terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and their affiliates. Professionally, Operation Sindoor was not only the most effective cross-border strike carried out by India since the Balakot operation of 2019, but it also displayed India’s strategic capabilities. It may also be reiterated that the operation came in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocents were slain mercilessly.

It is also significant to recall that, unlike the 2016 Uri and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, or other previous Indian operations of a similar nature that were limited in scale and scope, Operation Sindoor was technologically precise, extensive, and unprecedented. The decision to strike deep into Pakistan-occupied territory revealed one thing clearly: a departure from earlier thinking. This time, the approach was offensive, result-oriented, and without any margin of error. The sheer extent of damage inflicted on the Pakistan-based terror camps sent a strong message to terrorist syndicates and their handlers. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India reserves the right to strike pre-emptively, suggesting that no location is beyond its reach. The message is loud and clear for the global community, particularly for Pakistan and its allies, who have often underestimated India’s military capability and efficacy, or at least pretended to do so.

The Pahalgam terror attack was perpetrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), another name for LeT. Operation Sindoor was conceived in response to this attack. It was not merely a retaliatory show of force, but an attempt to degrade the logistical and operational foundations of terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil. Even now, Pakistan continues to remain shaken after “Sindoor.” Yet, it is bizarre to observe Pakistan’s reaction on the first anniversary of the operation. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), on May 7 this year claimed that Pakistan had inflicted a “crushing defeat” on a five-times-larger enemy across all fronts in Marka-e-Haq. The term Marka-e-Haq refers to the 2025 conflict with India, which began with the April 22 Pahalgam attack and concluded with a ceasefire on May 10 last year following Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. Addressing a press conference in the presence of senior Pakistani military officials marking one year since the completion of Marka-e-Haq, he even congratulated the nation, claiming that Pakistan had defeated India on every front during the conflict and describing it as a humiliating defeat for the adversary. Such exaggerated and manufactured claims once again expose Pakistan’s immature and baseless narrative. It is also important to state here that Pakistan suffered defeat during “Operation Gibraltar”, launched through the abortive tribal infiltration into Kashmir in 1947-48. Again, it decisively lost the wars of 1965 and 1971, where the defeats were not only outright and absolute, but Pakistan also lost its eastern flank, which is now Bangladesh as an independent country. Similarly, Pakistan tasted humiliating defeat in its failed military misadventure during the Kargil conflict of 1999.

Now, what were the immediate implications of Operation Sindoor, both preceding the strike and in its aftermath? The successful operation confirmed that there was perfect coordination between the political and military leadership, a free hand given by the Prime Minister to the armed forces to deal with the challenges, complete secrecy, and seamless synergy among the government, intelligence agencies, security establishments, and other connected organisations. In sum, it must be told and retold that there was a flawless political will to send a clear message to Pakistan that, should it dare repeat such a misadventure, it would face disastrous consequences.

The operation also enhanced India’s image within the international community, and it is no exaggeration to say that India today stands comparable to countries like Israel in conducting such bold operations. Operation Sindoor also remains a class apart because it struck only terror camps, exercised caution to spare civilian lives, and targeted only those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. Last but not least, the nation stood united, cutting across party, caste, and religious lines. Such facts deserve repetition even after one year, so that public memory remains refreshed.

Further, on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, senior military officials asserted that India’s response to cross-border terrorism had changed the security scenario, and that this was not an end, but merely the beginning. In the same vein, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the operation as a “unique” example of how the Indian military utilised advanced technology to deliver a decisive blow to terror groups and their “patrons”. Addressing an event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Singh emphasised that while the armed forces “showed patience”, they were clinical in destroying terrorist infrastructure. He added that the operation served as a global reminder of the Indian military’s capabilities. He further stated that advanced missile systems, including Akash and BrahMos, along with a host of the latest equipment, were used during the operation. Referring to the prevailing geopolitical environment, the Defence Minister underlined the need for the military to remain alert and adapt continuously to changing circumstances.

There have also been several reactions within India from strategic experts and political leaders. Likewise, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, former Military Commander, noted strategist, and now Governor of Bihar, observed that “the most striking feature of Sindoor was not the scale of force employed, but the discipline with which it was applied. India chose not to be drawn into a wider conventional conflict, despite having both the capability and the provocation to do so. Instead, it demonstrated a doctrine of aggression blended with restraint — precise, time-bound, and politically directed.” He further remarked that “the legacy of Operation Sindoor, therefore, lies not just in what it achieved, but in what it revealed. It showed that India can act with precision without losing control, that it can send a decisive message without inviting uncontrolled escalation, and that it can align its instruments of national power in pursuit of clear strategic objectives.”

Analytically speaking, Pakistan should not remain under any illusion that it had gained the upper hand over India during Operation Sindoor. It should also discard its misconceptions that having “brokered” the Iran-US “peace” deal, or receiving “praise” from President Donald Trump, has elevated Pakistan’s standing within the international community. It must be stated forthrightly that Pakistan continues to remain a state harbouring terrorists, promoting cross-border terrorism, and vitiating world peace through acts and gestures of acrimony.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius