From Efficiency to Resilience

For much of the past three decades, the global economy ran on a simple idea, namely that nothing mattered more than efficiency and the cost of production. Countries produced what they could most efficiently, traded whatever else they needed from the cheapest source, and trusted that global rules would keep the system stable.

Today, that logic is being challenged. Efficiency still matters, but resilience has become just as important. The shift is unmistakable. Economics is no longer just about markets; it is increasingly about power. Trade, technology, and finance are being used not only to create wealth, but to secure strategic advantage. Export controls on rare earth minerals, restrictions on semiconductors, large-scale industrial subsidies in advanced economies, and the growing use of sanctions; all point in the same direction. The vocabulary of globalisation has quietly changed - from openness and efficiency to security and control.

For India, this is not an abstract transformation. It is already shaping everyday economic choices; from access to cutting-edge technologies to the availability of critical minerals needed for the energy transition. As global rules weaken and geopolitical tensions rise, one reality is becoming clear: when rules lose authority, power fills the gap. And countries that rely only on the old model of open, rules-based integration risk being left exposed.

Why efficiency alone is no longer enough

If the old model was built on efficiency, the new one is being rebuilt around resilience. Businesses today are no longer asking only, “Where is it cheapest to produce?” but also, “What happens if this supply chain breaks?” Governments, too, are no longer content with deep integration; they are seeking buffers against disruption.

India’s own experience in recent years illustrates this shift. During the pandemic, disruptions in pharmaceutical supply chains exposed a heavy dependence on Chinese intermediates, even in a sector where India is globally competitive. Similarly, the rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing, boosted by Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which offer firms incentives to scale manufacturing in India, still relies significantly on imported components.

To its credit, India has begun to respond. Mobile phone exports have surged, and global firms such as Apple have expanded assembly operations in the country. There is also a push into areas like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and renewable energy manufacturing; sectors that promise deeper value addition.

But resilience is not built through incentives alone. It depends on something more fundamental: trust. For global firms, that means predictable policies, reliable infrastructure, and consistent execution. In other words, resilience is as much about governance as it is about economics.

Navigating a three-way World

Overlaying these economic shifts is a more complex geopolitical reality; a tripartite kind of reality defined by the United States, China, and the rest of the world. For India, this triangular dynamic is not theoretical; it shapes real economic decisions every day. It is also central to India’s economic resilience.

On one hand, India’s partnership with the United States has deepened significantly, especially in areas like critical technologies, defence, and digital infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) reflect a growing alignment of interests. This is despite pain points in several areas, especially trade and tariffs.

On the other hand, India’s economic ties with China remain deeply entrenched. The trade deficit is substantial, and Indian manufacturing continues to depend heavily on Chinese inputs, from electronics components to key pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). This creates a structural tension. India cannot fully decouple from China without incurring high economic costs. Nor can it afford to ignore the strategic risks of overdependence. At the same time, aligning too closely with any one partner limits flexibility.

The result is a delicate balancing act, but one that cannot remain purely reactive. The real challenge is to reduce vulnerabilities while expanding options: deepen partnerships where interests align, diversify supply chains where risks are high, and build domestic capabilities where dependence is most acute. In this sense, the question for India has evolved. It is no longer simply about integrating with the global economy, but about staying meaningfully integrated in a world where integration itself is becoming selective and conditional.

From Balancing to shaping

This is where India’s opportunity, and its challenges, come into sharper focus. India today is no longer a marginal player. It is large enough to influence markets, increasingly trusted as a partner, and often expected to play a stabilising role in an uncertain world. But this position brings new responsibilities.

At the same time, the global system that once provided predictability is under strain. Dispute resolution mechanisms have weakened, subsidies are rising, and national security is increasingly invoked to justify economic decisions. For a country like India, which has traditionally relied on multilateral rules to protect its interests, this creates both a dilemma and an opening.

The instinctive response might be cautious adaptation—adjusting policies at the margins as global conditions evolve. But that may no longer be enough. What is needed instead is a shift from balancing to shaping.

This means aligning trade, industrial, and technology strategies with a clear objective: not just to participate in global value chains, but to influence how they are structured. It means playing a more active role in setting standards, building coalitions, and shaping supply chain networks. And it means doing so while preserving strategic autonomy—a principle that has long guided India’s external engagement.

The risks of not acting decisively are real. In a fast-moving global economy, supply chains that shift away are difficult to bring back. Investment decisions, once made, tend to stick. Incremental reform, in this context, can be as costly as inaction.

From Resilience to Leverage

Ultimately, resilience is not the end goal - it is the foundation. India’s challenge is not whether it can stay connected to the global economy. It already is—and will remain so. The deeper question is whether it can convert that connection into leverage.

Leverage comes from capabilities: strong domestic manufacturing, credible institutions, skilled human capital, and the ability to offer scale with reliability. It also comes from strategy—the willingness to align policies, prioritise sectors, and act with clarity in a fragmented world.

The era of effortless globalisation is over. In its place is a more contested, more uncertain, but also more open-ended system—one where outcomes are shaped as much by choices as by circumstances. For India, this is a moment of consequence. It can continue to adapt to a changing world; or it can help define it. The difference between the two is not just semantic. It is the difference between participation and influence. And in today’s global economy, that difference will determine how India will grow in the coming years.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the President of Chintan Research Foundation