Energising a Green Bharat

Long before the age of fossil fuels and centralised power grids, ancient Indian societies met their energy needs through a resilient system based on local renewable resources and ecological stewardship. By integrating community resource management with environmental ethics, ancient Indian societies followed a sustainable energy framework that supported agriculture, industry and livelihoods while maintaining harmony with nature. Early societies utilised wind energy and rudimentary water mills to capture kinetic energy for tasks like grinding grain. Meanwhile, advanced metallurgy, exemplified by achievements such as the Delhi Iron Pillar, depended on specialised charcoal-fired furnaces and sophisticated metallurgical knowledge. Foundational elements of energy, water and agriculture were revered as sacred forces: Surya (Solar Radiation) as the primary life force driving climate cycles and crop production, Vayu (Air) and Varuna (Water) as vital forces necessary to sustain civilisations.

The following Bhumi Suktam from the Atharvaveda shows this reverence:

(Atharva Veda, 12.1.12)



“Earth is our mother and we are her children. The life-giving rain is our father; may he protect and nourish us.”

Further, energy security was treated as a centralised state responsibility. In Kautilya’s Arthasastra, strict legal frameworks were established to govern forests.

As India transitions towards cleaner energy systems, integrating modern technologies with traditional principles of sustainability and resource stewardship can help create a secure, resilient and environmentally sustainable energy future. The Prime Minister has committed to 500 GW of clean green energy by 2030. He has been instrumental in the formation of the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance with the vision of not only a clean green Bharat but also a clean green earth-on the lines of Vasudhaiva kutumbakam. The transition to cleaner sources of energy is no longer simply an environmental imperative; it is a developmental necessity, as the clean energy revolution presents a unique opportunity to create jobs, strengthen industries, improve quality of life and build a more equitable future. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a nation with ambitious developmental aspirations, India is uniquely positioned to demonstrate how clean energy can simultaneously advance economic growth, social inclusion and environmental stewardship.

Recent geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in fossil fuel prices have exposed the vulnerabilities of traditional energy systems. Countries that depend heavily on imported fuels often face economic instability when global prices spike or supply routes are disrupted. Renewable energy offers a pathway toward greater energy independence. Solar, wind, hydropower and other clean technologies enable countries to diversify their energy mix and reduce exposure to external shocks. Achieving true energy security requires comprehensive planning, robust infrastructure, modern grids, efficient storage systems and policies that ensure reliable access to energy for all citizens.

India’s experience demonstrates the importance of this people-centred approach. Over the past decade, major government initiatives have sought to ensure that energy access reaches even the most remote corners of the country. The PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) provided electricity connections to nearly 28.6 million households. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has provided over 105 million LPG connections to women, reducing dependence on traditional biomass fuels. This shift has not only improved health outcomes by reducing indoor air pollution but has also enhanced the dignity and quality of life of countless families, particularly women.

India has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy deployment. In recent years, the country has dramatically expanded its solar and wind energy capacity, demonstrating that large-scale renewable growth is both technically feasible and economically viable. Utility-scale solar parks have attracted substantial investment and delivered electricity at increasingly competitive prices. The growth of rooftop solar installations is particularly significant. By allowing households, businesses, schools and institutions to generate their own electricity, rooftop solar empowers consumers while reducing pressure on centralised power systems. India’s non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled and India is the first G20 country to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. India’s solar energy generation capacity has increased thirty-two times in the last ten years, making it the third largest solar generating nation in the world. India’s achievement in ethanol blending is leading to foreign exchange savings, substantial farmer revenue and reduction in CO2 emissions.

While large-scale renewable projects are essential, distributed renewable energy (DRE) systems play a critical role in ensuring that the benefits of clean energy reach underserved areas. DRE systems include rooftop solar installations, solar-powered irrigation pumps, mini-grids, community energy projects and decentralised storage solutions. These technologies are particularly valuable in rural and remote areas where extending traditional grid infrastructure may be costly or challenging.

India’s experience with solar-powered irrigation pumps demonstrates the transformative potential of decentralised clean energy solutions. Farmers can access reliable power for irrigation without relying on expensive diesel fuel. This not only reduces operating costs but also contributes to higher agricultural productivity and more sustainable farming practices. Similarly, decentralised energy systems can support schools, healthcare facilities, small businesses and community services. Reliable electricity enables better educational outcomes, improves healthcare delivery and creates opportunities for entrepreneurship. By empowering local communities, distributed renewable energy strengthens economic resilience and promotes inclusive growth. India’s transmission system has expanded tremendously and distribution reforms and adoption of advanced grid technologies are helping to strengthen a reliable and robust power system.

India is also promoting energy storage systems- both battery and pump- which are more imperative, adopting innovative financing mechanisms, blended finance structures and risk-mitigation instruments to attract investment to renewable energy projects in emerging markets. Increased investment will also support research and development, enabling us to advance emerging technologies and build domestic innovation ecosystems. Innovation remains a cornerstone of the energy transition. Advances in solar photovoltaics, battery storage, smart grids, hydrogen technologies and energy efficiency continue to improve performance while reducing costs.

International cooperation is essential; sharing best practices, research findings, technological expertise and policy experiences can accelerate progress for all nations. Collaborative research initiatives, academic exchanges and joint technology development programs can generate mutual benefits and strengthen collective capabilities.

The transition to clean energy is about creating a future in which energy is secure, affordable, reliable and sustainable for all. It is about improving lives, expanding opportunities and building stronger, more resilient economies. Indian policies prioritise inclusion, affordability and accessibility that can transform clean energy from a technological solution into a powerful engine of social and economic progress. Investments in renewable energy, grid modernisation, distributed systems, innovation and financing are all essential components of this transformation, which are being taken into account.

Clean power is not merely an environmental aspiration; it is a pathway to shared prosperity. At India’s Energy Week 2025, the Prime Minister remarked: “India is driving not only its growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role.”

As the modern world confronts climate change, resource depletion and growing energy needs, our ancient insights acquire renewed relevance. The Indian civilizational approach presents a compelling framework for the future: a model of energy development rooted in renewability, community participation, ecological reverence and long-term resilience. In rediscovering this heritage, we are reminded that true progress lies not in dominating nature but in living in intelligent harmony with it.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a former Chairman, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission; Director, Bharat Ki Soch



