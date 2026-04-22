Ending Rural Land Gridlock

Land disputes lead to a variety of problems. In rural areas, they get compounded because of illiteracy, lack of awareness, and inadequate knowledge about laws. There is a huge cost of these delays in terms of time and money, but it all goes unnoticed and unattended. These delays have other implications as well. A large number of crimes committed can be traced back to land disputes.

Unlike other civil and criminal disputes, those relating to land in rural areas are handled by the district administration in the form of revenue cases. Hence, the role of the district administration becomes extremely critical in settling/deciding upon these disputes. This was true of the Basti district as well in Uttar Pradesh.

In September 2025, a young IAS officer, Vamsi Andra, was appointed as the District Collector of Basti district. Most of the denizens of this district are largely employed in agriculture and agro-based small-scale industries.

The Problem

Soon after taking over as Collector, Vamsi Andra found out that, of the long list of cases in the district, most were related to mutation, correction of records, title declaration, measurement and demarcation of land, removal of encroachment upon government lands, consolidation, revenue collections in terms of stamp duty, cases under the Gangster Act, validation of pattas (land deeds), and correction of maps. He soon came to the conclusion that, in an agrarian structure, the major economic activities of most residents are tied to farming, where field issues related to land paymaish (measurements), medh (farm boundaries), nali (drainage), kharanja (pavement), and batwara (fund allocation) were very prominent. These were petty disputes where people wasted their time unnecessarily.

The Philosophy: Justice Delayed is Justice Denied

Vamsi felt that when two people fight, there would be disputes, and if petty issues linger, the dispute would become complicated. Such circumstances also promote animosities among them, at times leading to criminal activities. So, justice should be delivered on time, as justice delayed is justice denied. He worked on this mantra. He was clear in his mind: a person should not have to visit the court for long periods repeatedly. The priority was to resolve these cases as soon as possible.

The Strategy: Systematic Monitoring

A strategy of systematic monitoring was worked out. A summary of long-standing cases was prepared. A systematic, daily status monitoring report of each and every case was put in place. The number of new filings and the number of old filings between one year and five years was finalised. The reasons for delays in settling these disputes were analysed and discussed with the presiding officers. The officers themselves came up with very useful suggestions. More often than not, advocates sought postponement of hearings on account of frivolous reasons, and their requests were granted as a matter of routine. One of the suggestions was to seek written arguments from the counsels if they were not in a position to attend the court personally. The idea was not to keep postponing dates because the counsels could not attend on account of some reason or the other. On many occasions, the officers themselves were ostensibly tied up with more pressing engagements. The importance of attending courts was conveyed to the officers, and their attendance was closely monitored. This helped enormously, as the presiding officers now appreciated the importance of attending the court regularly.

Officers were given daily targets. If the counsel was not present, the presiding officers were authorised to go to the field and dispose of issues based on the written statements given by the plaintiff as well as the complainant.

Impact

Narrating the woes that were brought to the family because of the year-long pending case, Laxmi tells The Better India, “We had married off our daughter and have also been bearing medical expenses of Rs 20,000 a month. To manage these expenses, we took a loan worth Rs 5 lakh. To repay the loan amounts, we needed to sell the land. So, we brought our case to the notice of the concerned officers, but nobody listened to us.”

This January, her case was resolved. She profusely thanked the administration for resolving the issue in just a couple of hearings. She got permission to sell her land. “There were people in our village whose cases were pending for as long as five years; their cases were resolved too,” adds the farmer, who lives in Palha village in Basti.

What is mentioned above is just anecdotal evidence. However, even the empirical data reveal a drastic reduction in the number of pending cases. There were 50,473 cases pending on 1 October 2023. 38,286 fresh cases were filed between 1 October 2023 and 1 June 2024. Thus, the total number of cases pending was 89,029. As a consequence of the system put in place, as many as 69,898 cases were disposed of. The pendency came down to 19,131. What is even more remarkable is the reduction in cases that were pending for years.

Growing Trust and Teamwork

The impact of this initiative has been quite impressive. More and more litigants are coming forward for dispute resolution. While old cases are being resolved, a record number of new cases have been filed during the last four months. It is an indication of the trust of the people in the new regime.

Vamsi credits his entire team for this feat. “It was a collective effort. I want to thank all the members, from data entry operators to additional collectors.” He is humble enough not to take the credit himself. For him, it is a standard routine affair for any district collector.

The model put in place in Basti is a wonderful example of a “Nexus of Good”, as it can, and hopefully will, be replicated in other districts of the country. This will take care of a major issue of delays that besets our governance.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and a former civil servant