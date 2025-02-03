Breaking Free from GDP Trap

Let us face some facts first. Global governance has nearly collapsed. Geopolitical governance is broken. Global financial systems and global supply chains are breaking. The United Nations is unable to stop the genocidal massacre of women and children in Palestine because the most powerful country in the world is unwilling to do it. Countries are harming nature’s systems with their ambitions to climb GDP rankings, which are supposed to be indicators of their level of development. Even within the richest, so-called democratic countries, citizens do not trust their governments to govern them equitably. The pressure of economic exploitation is breaking the ability of nature’s system to sustain itself. Humanity is facing an existential crisis with depleting fresh water sources, degraded soils and runaway climate change.

Powerful nations are empowering their armies with more technologies and artificial intelligence. The present danger is that more wars in the future will kill people even faster than climate change will. The bottom-up paradigm of cooperative change does improve the lives of everyone in the community. Do we need more evidence that top-down solutions for global problems have failed? As Albert Einstein and others said, continuing to solve problems with the same way of thinking that has caused them is madness. Let’s think scientifically for a moment.

There are seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN. They are zero hunger, no poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace and justice for all, partnership for the goals. All of them must be addressed faster. Moreover, none of them can be solved by themselves because they are interlinked. Each of the SDGs is not manifested in the same way everywhere. Problems of the environment and the climate are not the same in Alaska and Barbados or Uttarakhand and Kerala. Problems of livelihoods are quite different in the slums of New York and rural Bihar. Therefore, all problems must be solved locally. And, everywhere in the world, at least seven of the seventeen problems of the SDGs must be solved urgently. Forecasters estimate that the SDGs will be achieved only by 2087 if we persist with the present top-down and siloed approach of problem-solving, whereas the aim was to achieve them by 2030. How many different combinations can there be of seven problems at a time taken out of 17? 94 million! The problems of the 17 SDGs are manifested on the ground, and they take different shapes everywhere. One-size-fits-all solutions developed by global climate scientists or global health experts will not fit local realities everywhere. We need a new paradigm of problem-solving. Local, community-led systems solutions are the way to solve global systemic problems of inequality, social disharmony and environmental degradation. Let us pause our rush to set global targets and programmes to save the world based on old theories that have caused the harm we must prevent.

We must stop the ‘God of GDP’ from exploiting nature and human beings to feed the growth of the greedy economic machine; instead, the Economy must be made to serve society and nature. The ‘green’ and ‘caring’ economies, which economists say will create employment in the future, will require ‘informal’ community ways of working which create good societies, to replace ‘formal’ factory ways of working which are required to produce outputs efficiently and boost economies. This paradigm shift will not be easy, because power must shift from the top to the people. Modern governance systems maintain the structure of the Hindu caste system. The power of knowledge lies with academic experts on pedestals (Brahmins), not farmers and workers with practical experience. Political power is with powerful officers (Kshatriyas), not the people. Economic power lies with traders and accumulators of financial wealth (Vaishnavas), not with those who produce value with their labour. Paradigm changes are never easy because wealth and power accumulate in a process of ‘cumulative causation’. Those with wealth and power use it to lobby for rules that make it easier for them to grow their wealth and power. They use their wealth and power to support research, convene conferences and lobby for policies that endorse their ideologies. Those who challenge them are shut out.

Thus, paradigms of ideas become locked in hard. The keys to changing a paradigm must be found outside the echo chambers of the paradigm. There is hope. Leaders of the commons are convening, learning together and enlarging a non-violent movement of change from below. Leaders on top who want to support reforms that benefit India’s disempowered masses should listen to these change-makers and learn from them. There is proof on the ground that the bottom-up paradigm of cooperative change does improve the lives of everyone in the community and repairs harm to the environment that the expert-led paradigm of growth has caused. These role models of transformational change reveal the right way to make India Viksit by 2047. Such ideas must be adopted by the powers on top and spread around faster to scale up outcomes. Otherwise, Viksit Bharat will be just another glorious vision in vain, like India@75 before it, and claims to double farmers’ incomes and provide employment to all. The earth on which we all stand is ‘common ground’. The established paradigms of governance and management have too much ‘I’ and too little ‘we’; and too much competition and too little collaboration.

We must follow a new path, so far less taken, to realise the ‘promise of our commons’, which the established ways of thinking and acting have converted into the ‘tragedy of the commons’.A new systemic way of thinking and acting must be spread around. This will require an ‘unlearning’ of the unsystemic ways of solving problems and organising that have become universal. In the established way of organising on scale, systemic problems are broken up into parts with specialists, and resources, dedicated to solving individual problems separately. However, decisions taken in silos harm other parts of the system. Solutions to make the economy grow with man-made infrastructure destroy the environment. Solutions to save just the environment by removing humans living in forests, or animal grazers in pastures to build renewable energy infrastructure, and destroy livelihoods. Increasing the productivity of agriculture by applying more chemicals and replacing farmers with machines has reduced the productivity of soils, so much more chemicals are required. Meanwhile, the farmers displaced are unable to find employment in manufacturing because, simultaneously, humans are being replaced by robots to increase the productivity of factories, what a wrong with the basics?

Views expressed are personal