Beyond What We Wear

Everyone has their tryst with fashion; mine was set early in life. My mother had to raise a large family—not just her own four children, but also other kids in the extended family. The sole earning member was my father, and he was a bureaucrat. Clothes were handed down across age groups. As they passed hands (and legs and other bodily appendages), my fashion-conscious mother customised the clothes to suit the child’s height and weight. Hemlines, sleeves, and collars were altered, and if you were in her good books, you even got a strategic embroidery or hand painting. National Textile Corporation (NTC, now nearly defunct, alas) gave her the best deals; she could buy running material cheaply if she bought in bulk for the eight kids at home. Each of us ended up with odds and ends of apparel of the exact same design and material. Sustainable and eclectic fashion indeed!

This attitude of standing apart grows on you, and I never could appreciate the frivolous clothes or jewellery my contemporaries sported with gay abandon. They say clothes make the person; for me, it was always secondary. Do not get me wrong, fashion is good so long as others sport it. It just felt strange to change your normal appearance. Having said that, it is well said that first impressions come from a person’s appearance and demeanour. I have much to thank my better half for preparing me with the need for impeccable grooming, right from the top of the head to polished black shoes or appropriate footwear. I realised that clothes may not make a man or woman, but they certainly can boost your self-confidence. I wore my starched cottons and handlooms to work with pride; the heavy silks getting heavier in the wardrobe with dust and cobwebs till they were given away! The only other arsenal at my disposal—my battle gear, to say—was a dash of lipstick.

Elegant fashion and demeanour is a way of life for most successful and happy people. A happy state of mind does not necessarily come from clothes or accessories; it is about how you carry yourself and deal with people. Inner happiness radiates through your entire being, and the glow is brighter than any gold or silver accessories. Elegance is also certainly about sustainable fashion; headlines are made when a Bollywood or Hollywood star repeats an outfit, which is something we have practised for centuries! Man used mucus produced by sea snails, vegetables, flowers, and plant extracts such as coffee, indigo, avocado and onion skin, chamomile, turmeric, marigold, madder, and so on to give cloth a touch of colour. Humans have, through the ages, discovered tried and tested ways in which one can lead a sustainably fashionable life. Leaves, bark, and animal skin were used in prehistoric times. Vegetation such as flax, jute, and cotton was systematically improved upon to produce attire. Muslin, also known as ‘baft hawa’ (woven air) or ‘Aab-e-rawan’ (flowing water), woven by the weavers of undivided Bengal and affordable only to the Mughals and aristocrats, attracted the attention of the European nobility for its finesse, breathability, and luxuriousness.

Things changed post the Industrial Revolution. According to the UNEP, the fashion industry is responsible for up to one-fifth of all industrial water pollution—most clothes today are produced in poorer countries where regulation is weak and enforcement weaker still. Wastewater is dumped directly into rivers and streams; a potent cocktail of carcinogenic chemicals, dyes, salts, and heavy metals that not only poison the land but also the water sources of all those—both people and animals—who rely on them. The rivers in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, have turned black due to the sludge produced by textile dyeing and processing factories. One of the biggest sources of harmful microfibres found in our oceans is cleaning synthetic fibres in washing machines, thereby releasing harmful microfibres into all water bodies. Bleached wood pulp, required to produce viscose and rayon fibres, leads to the danger of deforestation. Similarly, though cotton is not a man-made fibre, it is still harmful as the crop is a water- and insecticide-guzzler.

The way to sustainable fashion that is in tune with nature is through the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. The young generation is attuned to the need of the hour. Their mantra is cool, comfortable, and sustainable fashion. Gone are the days when one splurged on wedding attire, only to abandon it later. Renting wedding costumes is doable. Wearing trousers multiple times in mild climate conditions is doable. The sector is poised for regulatory compliance. While India has formal Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations for plastic and electronic waste, similar rules for textile waste are in the pipeline under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The government is pushing producers to take back used products, facilitate recycling and reprocessing, and reduce landfill waste. The need of the hour is fashion with a conscience!

At the end of the day, as the Stoic philosopher Epictetus would say: “You are not your body and hairstyle, but your capacity for choosing well. If your choices are beautiful, you will be too.”

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a retired IRS officer who served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana