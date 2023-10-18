Yogi offers govt job to Asian Games medalists

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an event marking the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 256 development projects worth Rs 632 crore, delivered a stern message to those who compromise women’s safety, declaring that they will be pursued relentlessly, even if they hide in the depths of the inferno.



Addressing the gathering at Transport Nagar, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of securing the safety and dignity of women, emphasising that the well-being of half the population is integral to the safety of society as a whole. “When half the population is secure, the entire society is secure,” he stated.

In a significant announcement, Yogi Adityanath declared that Asian Games gold medalists Parul Chaudhary and Anu Rani would be directly appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (SP). He also pledged substantial financial rewards for medalists of the Asian Games. During the event, he distributed financial assistance to self-help groups, ‘One District, One Product Programme’ beneficiaries, and entrepreneurs under various schemes.

