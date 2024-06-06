World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic election victory

Washington/London: US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” Biden said in his congratulatory message.

During a telephone conversation, President Putin “warmly congratulated” Modi on the success of his party in the elections, his office said.

“This reflects the support of the political course pursued by the Indian leadership, recognition of the results achieved in the socio-economic development of the country and strengthening of its international authority,” the Kremlin said in a statement posted on the official Telegram channel.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, which will continue expanding in all areas,” it said, adding that the two leaders agreed to continue constructive personal interaction.

A congratulatory letter was also sent to PM Modi, it added.

British Prime Minister Sunak said he spoke to Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. “The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive,” the Indian-origin leader wrote in a post on X.

Noting that India has concluded the world’s largest elections, Macron said, “Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France.”

Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on platform X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” he said.

“Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India’s role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit,” he said.

An international peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war is planned to be held in Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on June 15–16.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his “sincere congratulations to my friend” Modi and wished him success in leading India to further progress.

“Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples,” he said in message posted in English, Arabic and Hindi on X.