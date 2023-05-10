With efforts of Hry govt, students from Manipur return safely

Chandigarh: With the efforts of the state government, the students who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur have started returning to their homes safely. The first batch of five students who reached Delhi late Monday night expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, for their safe return home.



The state government has made concrete arrangements to bring back the students of Haryana from violence-hit areas of Manipur; who had gone there to study.

The state government was keeping constant contact with the students from the time they boarded the flight till they landed in Delhi. Also, arrangements for their accommodation were made by the government at Haryana Bhawan, Delhi.

The first batch of students who returned from Manipur includes Kamal Kant from Mahendragarh, Ritu from Jind, Shivani from Palwal, Neha from Sirsa and Sagar Kundu from Rohtak.

Talking to the media persons at the Delhi airport, the students said that they are thankful for all the arrangements including air tickets, made by the Haryana government to bring them back safely.

The students said that after violence erupted in Manipur, they had appealed to the Haryana government to evacuate them safely, after which the government acted proactively and kept in constant touch with them. There was no direct flight from Manipur to Delhi and tickets were not available. The state government has brought the students back to Delhi from Manipur’s Imphal via Agartala and Kolkata with a flight travel time of about 9 hours.