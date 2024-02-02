Will take forward Hemant’s welfare schemes, says Champai Soren

Ranchi: JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, asserting that he will take forward the welfare schemes launched by his predecessor Hemant Soren.



He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.

The 67-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of the state. He became the sixth CM from Jharkhand’s Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

‘We will take forward welfare schemes launched by Hemant Soren. I am committed to the development of Jharkhand,’ the new chief minister said after taking oath.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister. ‘We will continue the fight for ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest, land) for all-round development of tribals and others,’ he said.

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister’s post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was “confusion” in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

‘The opposition tried to create an atmosphere of instability in the state on the basis of false propaganda but the JMM-alliance’s unity thwarted all such attempts. The whole country saw how a tribal CM Hemant Babu was arrested under a conspiracy....we will expose these....,’ he said.