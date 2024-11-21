‘Will G20 consensus on taxing high net worth individuals reflect in Budget?’

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday asked whether the ultra-high net worth individuals in India will be effectively taxed according to the consensus arrived at the G20 Rio declaration by leaders.

He said Para 20 of the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration adopted on Tuesday reads “... we will seek to engage cooperatively to ensure ultra-high-net worth individuals are effectively taxed...”.

Ramesh said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the next Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament in less than 75 days.

“Will this consensus be reflected in it?” he asked in a post on X. “According to a recent report, India has 334 dollar billionaires each with a net worth of over billion dollars. And this group is growing,” he added.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP govt of working for crony capitalists and the rich are getting richer under its regime. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that there was a “fixed match” going on to protect crony capitalists and said ordinary investors will be the biggest loser in it.

In a video titled “Buch Stops here”, Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and businessman Gautam Adani, as he discusses the issue of safeguarding investors’ savings with his colleague and party leader Pawan Khera and veteran journalist Sucheta Dalal. In the over 8-minute video conversation, Gandhi accuses SEBI under chairperson Buch of failing to protect investor wealth, instead, he said it “safeguarded” corporate giants like the Adani Group.