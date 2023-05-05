Will examine validity of extrajudicial divorce like Talaq-e-Hasan: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Thursday it will examine the larger constitutional issue of challenge to the validity of extrajudicial divorce like 'Talaq-e-Hasan' among Muslims.



'Talaq-e-Hasan' is a form of divorce by which a man can dissolve the marriage by pronouncing the word 'talaq' once every month over a three-month period.

Under Talaq-e-Hasan, a divorce gets formalised after the third utterance of the word 'talaq' in the third month if cohabitation has not resumed during this period. However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, which was hearing a batch of eight pleas challenging extrajudicial divorce, including one filed by Ghaziabad resident Benazeer Heena, however, said it will not go into individual matrimonial disputes.

"Since the court is seized of a constitutional challenge, it is clarified that the petitioner (Heena) and the ninth respondent (her husband), who have already approached diverse forums to address their matrimonial issues and thus any issue unrelated to the constitutional issue will not be taken on record," the bench said.

It asked advocate Kanu Agarwal, appearing for the Centre, to prepare a tabulated chart on the relief being sought in other petitions in the batch and place it before the court on the next date of hearing.

At the outset, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Heena, said at the last hearing her husband was asked to be present and now an affidavit has been filed which has all the facts related to the matrimonial dispute that needs to be struck off the record.

Advocate MR Shamshad, appearing for the husband, said the courts below have asked her to file income related documents which she has not and is espousing a personal grievance in the form of a PIL.