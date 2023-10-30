Will examine all Bills on merit, says Pb Guv as AAP govt moves SC

Chandigarh: With the AAP government in Punjab approaching the Supreme Court against Governor Banwarilal Purohit withholding approval to three Bills, the governor on Sunday informed the chief minister that he will examine all the Bills on merit in the larger interest of the welfare of people of the state. In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the governor noted that he had given his nod to 22 bills out of 27 passed by the Assembly after Mann took charge and said he will convey his decision on the rest of the bills separately in the coming days.

The AAP government had, on October 20, cut short its two-day Punjab Assembly session and Mann had announced that his government will approach the Supreme Court against the governor withholding his approval to the three bills which were slated to be tabled in the House. Official sources said the state government has moved the Supreme Court against the governor but the matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

In his latest missive, Purohit wrote, that "serious doubts" have been raised about the proprietary and constitutionality of the summoning of the Punjab assembly as well as the continuation of the session "in violation of the various provisions of Constitution of India as well as the rules of procedure and conduct of business by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha"

"... still I have, in consultation with all the concerned and in the larger interest of the welfare of the people of Punjab, decided to examine all the bills on merits as well as in terms of various provisions of the Constitution of India," he said.