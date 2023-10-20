West Burdwan: 3 critically hurt in ECL mining shaft collapse

KOLKATA: Three people, including a supervisor, were critically injured after a mining shaft collapsed at Andal in West Burdwan district. They were admitted to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.



According to a news agency, the land subsidence took place at North Jambad Colliery of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) at Andal. The three injured were identified as the ECL supervisor Saddam Mohanti and mine workers Manoj Kumar Bhuniya and Asutosh Maji.

After the incident, the coal mine workers and local people reportedly protested near the mine. It was alleged that the three persons were trapped for quite some time and prompt action was not taken in rescuing them. On October 11 night, three persons were killed in a similar incident of land subsidence at an open-cast coal mine in the black diamond belt of Raniganj in West Burdwan district.

It was reported that the victims were allegedly part of the local coal smuggling racket and the land subsidence happened when they went into the mine belonging to ECL, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, for the purpose of

illegal mining.