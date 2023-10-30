We want to debate with oppn on Nov 1: Mann

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is very keen on the debate on the burning issues of Punjab between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and leaders of opposition parties on November 1 at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.



In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that November 1 is Punjab day.

Mann said that we want to debate with the opposition, not just on SYL, but on all the issues pertaining to Punjab.